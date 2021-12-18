Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 382,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

