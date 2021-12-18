Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 87,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.59 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

