Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $744,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 286,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

