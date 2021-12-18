Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7,666.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.