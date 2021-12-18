Kim Salem-Jackson Sells 2,736 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,867,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

