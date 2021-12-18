Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.77. 6,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 552,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 771,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

