KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $131.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -319.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 194.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.