KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

