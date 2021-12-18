Kevin A. H. Parry Sells 12,565 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin A. H. Parry sold 12,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.77), for a total transaction of £130,927.30 ($173,024.05).

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 269 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,069.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,040.02. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 268 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,178 ($15.57). The firm has a market cap of £567.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 568 ($7.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.