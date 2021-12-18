Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

