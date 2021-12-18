Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after buying an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after buying an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,728,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

