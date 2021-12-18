Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $169,755,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

