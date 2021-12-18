Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.7% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 622,832 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 14.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.