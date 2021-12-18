Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of KEG.UN opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$165.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.73. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$11.54 and a 52-week high of C$16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

