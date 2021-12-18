Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.
Shares of KEG.UN opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$165.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.73. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$11.54 and a 52-week high of C$16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
