Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $544.96 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Kava coin can now be bought for $3.78 or 0.00008008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $544.96 million and approximately $74.20 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00248697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.60 or 0.00550363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 144,276,453 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

