Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Shares of KSPN stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Kaspien had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. Analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.