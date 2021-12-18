Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $435,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $5,352,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

