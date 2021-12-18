Julie Mchugh Sells 10,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 425,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 602,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 483,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 338,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

