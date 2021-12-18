JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Overweight

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Shares of BK stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
