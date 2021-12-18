JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Target Price to 160.00

Senior (OTC:SNIRF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 190.00 to 160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of SNIRF opened at 2.43 on Tuesday. Senior has a 12 month low of 1.45 and a 12 month high of 2.43.

Get Senior alerts:

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.