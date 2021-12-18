JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $50.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Pinterest stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,455,844.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,052 shares of company stock valued at $31,723,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

