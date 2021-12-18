JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target to 1,245.00

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
KMERF opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
