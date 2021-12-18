JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target to 1,245.00

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KMERF opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

