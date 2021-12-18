JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $250.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.17.

FRC stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 91.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

