JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $178,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

