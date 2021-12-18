JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

