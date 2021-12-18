JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Price Target to GBX 311

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 311 ($4.11) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 27.37 and a quick ratio of 27.37. Alphawave IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 149.20 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.26). The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,821.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.06.
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.
