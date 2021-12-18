JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Price Target to 166.50

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 160.00 to 166.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

Shares of PSZKY stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.