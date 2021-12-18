JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $58.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of BROS opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

