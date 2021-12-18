Joules Group (LON:JOUL) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Liberum Capital

Joules Group (LON:JOUL) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JOUL stock opened at GBX 143.25 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Joules Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.72 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.06.

In related news, insider Nick Jones purchased 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,818.22 ($26,190.33). Also, insider Tom Joule purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($142,064.23).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

