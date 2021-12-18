John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

