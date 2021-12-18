JMP Securities Downgrades Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.
NASDAQ ARNA opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.37.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.