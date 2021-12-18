JMP Securities Downgrades Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.79.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

