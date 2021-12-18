Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.44) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.88) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,613.40 ($21.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £81.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,624.60 ($21.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,521.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,458.30.
In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
