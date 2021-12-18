Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.44) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.88) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,613.40 ($21.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £81.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,624.60 ($21.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,521.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,458.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.