Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 6,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00.

BMRN stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.00, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

