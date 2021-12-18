Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jasper Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies. Jasper Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation, is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

JSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75). On average, equities research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,030,000.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

