Jason Hochberg Purchases 5,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

