Jason Hochberg Purchases 5,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
