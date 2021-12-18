JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,706,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 10,850,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,502.9 days.

Shares of JPSTF traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

