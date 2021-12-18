Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JAPSY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 102,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,199. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.63.
Japan Airlines Company Profile
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.