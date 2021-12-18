Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JAPSY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 102,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,199. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

