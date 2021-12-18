Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 662 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fox Factory worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,058,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.