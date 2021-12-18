Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

