Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,509 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

WAL opened at $101.37 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

