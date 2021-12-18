Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

