Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 362.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $197.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $205.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.56.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

