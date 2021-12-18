Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gentex worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

