Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,742 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG opened at $64.09 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.