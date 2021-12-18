James T. Treace Sells 75,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
