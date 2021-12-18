James T. Treace Sells 75,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after buying an additional 84,728 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

