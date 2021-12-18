James E. Bunn Sells 6,447 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RJF opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $103.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 53.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 51.5% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

