Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will announce $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $22.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.78. 10,751,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,445,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

