Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $77.00 at Bank of America

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

JBL opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,564 shares of company stock worth $7,182,360. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

