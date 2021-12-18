IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.74. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 425,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

