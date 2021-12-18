ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $301.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF remained flat at $$5.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

